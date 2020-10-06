Advancing Racial Equity Policy

Photo by pixelfit/Getty Images

Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020 Time: 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

Against the backdrop of a pandemic that is inflicting disproportionate physical and economic pain on communities of color, and an overdue reckoning with America's long history of systemic inequity and structural racism, RAND has launched the RAND Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy.

In this video conversation, Anita Chandra and Benjamin Preston will discuss RAND's efforts to address the challenges of racial equity from a variety of angles—and options for converting research into action. They will talk about the new center's goals, including developing and applying approaches that will build racial equity-based systems and help strengthen and safeguard communities for the future.

Featured Speakers

Anita Chandra Vice President and Director, RAND Social and Economic Well-Being

Benjamin Preston Director, Community Health and Environmental Policy Program

