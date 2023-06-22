RAND Behavioral Finance Forum 2020

Monkey Business/AdobeStock

Dates: Wednesday, October 14, 2020

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT Friday, October 23, 2020

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, October 29, 2020

3 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT

About BeFi

The RAND Behavioral Finance Forum will be holding its annual conference in October 2020 in partnership with AARP. Out of concern for attendee safety, we are moving the conference online this year and will be hosting three afternoon events.

The conference will (virtually) bring together leaders from academia, government, regulatory agencies, and industry to share the latest research and exchange ideas on how to leverage behavioral principles to promote financial well-being, broadly conceived. The goal of the conference is to encourage the incorporation of cutting-edge research into policy and financial products that best serve the public's interests as well as to encourage collaboration between sectors. Presentations are for a mixed audience, and should geared towards providing insights for practitioners and policy makers.

The Behavioral Finance Forum will include three online sessions, each followed by a virtual happy hour for socializing and networking.

Wändi Bruine de Bruin, Leeds University Business School BREAK 10:15 - 10:30 a.m. SESSION I Using Behavioral Insights to Support Retirement Planning 10:30 - 11:45 a.m. Costly Zero Bias in Target Retirement Fund Choice

Xiao Liu, New York University A Community Based Randomized Controlled Trial on an Educational Intervention “YoPlaneoMiRetiro” to Promote Retirement Saving Among Hispanics

Luisa Blanco, Pepperdine University Improving engagement with pension decisions: evidence from a randomised controlled trial

Elisabeth Costa, The Behavioral Insights Team

Discussant: Melissa Knoll, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau BREAK 11:45 - 12:15 p.m. LUNCH SPEAKER 12:15 - 1:00 p.m. Borrowing to Save? The Impact of Automatic Enrollment on Debt

Brigitte Madrian, Harvard Kennedy School SESSION II Consumer Credit Behavior 1:00 - 2:15 p.m. Status Goods: Experimental Evidence from Platinum Credit Cards

Martin Kanz, World Bank Do Prize-Linked Incentives Promote Positive Financial Behavior? Evidence from a Debt Reduction Intervention

Jeremy Burke University of Southern California Don't Watch Me Read: Effects of Mandatory Waiting Periods and Observer Presence on Consumer Responses to Disclosures

Alycia Chin, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Discussant: Clinton Key, The Pew Charitable Trusts BREAK 2:15 - 2:30 p.m. SESSION III Providing Information to Consumers 2:30 - 3:45 p.m. Does Changing How Fees Are Displayed Nudge Investors Away From Overpriced Index ETFs?: Evidence from Two Experiments

Ray Sin, Morningstar, Inc. Competing Methods of Informing Student Borrowers: A Randomized Field Experiment at a For-profit Online University

Drew Anderson, RAND Corporation Learning and Confirmation Bias: Measuring the Impact of First Impressions and Ambiguous Signals

Julie Agnew, College of William and Mary

Discussant: Angela Hung, RAND Corporation BREAK 3:45 - 4:00 p.m. SESSION IV The Impact of Peers on Financial Decisions 4:00 - 5:15 p.m. Peer Advice on Financial Decisions: A case of the blind leading the blind?

Sandro Ambuehl, University of Toronto Raising Anchor for Behavioral Interventions: Evidence in Favor of Peer Effects

Pieter Verhallen, Maastricht University Prompting Savings Behavior through Social Comparison

Martina Raue, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Discussant: Katherine Carman, RAND Corporation CLOSING REMARKS 5:15 p.m. Register for this Program This event has passed.

