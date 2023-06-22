RAND Behavioral Finance Forum 2020

Agenda is subject to change. All times are Eastern.
CONTINENTAL BREAKFAST
8:30 - 9:00 a.m.
WELCOME
RAND Corporation and the Pew Charitable Trusts
9:00 - 9:15 a.m.
KEYNOTE ADDRESS
9:15 - 10:15 a.m.
Aging and Decision-Making Competence
Wändi Bruine de Bruin, Leeds University Business School
BREAK
10:15 - 10:30 a.m.
SESSION I
Using Behavioral Insights to Support Retirement Planning
10:30 - 11:45 a.m.
Costly Zero Bias in Target Retirement Fund Choice
Xiao Liu, New York University
A Community Based Randomized Controlled Trial on an Educational Intervention “YoPlaneoMiRetiro” to Promote Retirement Saving Among Hispanics
Luisa Blanco, Pepperdine University
Improving engagement with pension decisions: evidence from a randomised controlled trial
Elisabeth Costa, The Behavioral Insights Team
Discussant: Melissa Knoll, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
BREAK
11:45 - 12:15 p.m.
LUNCH SPEAKER
|
12:15 - 1:00 p.m.
Borrowing to Save? The Impact of Automatic Enrollment on Debt
Brigitte Madrian, Harvard Kennedy School
SESSION II
Consumer Credit Behavior
1:00 - 2:15 p.m.
Status Goods: Experimental Evidence from Platinum Credit Cards
Martin Kanz, World Bank
Do Prize-Linked Incentives Promote Positive Financial Behavior? Evidence from a Debt Reduction Intervention
Jeremy Burke University of Southern California
Don't Watch Me Read: Effects of Mandatory Waiting Periods and Observer Presence on Consumer Responses to Disclosures
Alycia Chin, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau
Discussant: Clinton Key, The Pew Charitable Trusts
BREAK
2:15 - 2:30 p.m.
SESSION III
Providing Information to Consumers
2:30 - 3:45 p.m.
Does Changing How Fees Are Displayed Nudge Investors Away From Overpriced Index ETFs?: Evidence from Two Experiments
Ray Sin, Morningstar, Inc.
Competing Methods of Informing Student Borrowers: A Randomized Field Experiment at a For-profit Online University
Drew Anderson, RAND Corporation
Learning and Confirmation Bias: Measuring the Impact of First Impressions and Ambiguous Signals
Julie Agnew, College of William and Mary
Discussant: Angela Hung, RAND Corporation
BREAK
3:45 - 4:00 p.m.
SESSION IV
The Impact of Peers on Financial Decisions
4:00 - 5:15 p.m.
Peer Advice on Financial Decisions: A case of the blind leading the blind?
Sandro Ambuehl, University of Toronto
Raising Anchor for Behavioral Interventions: Evidence in Favor of Peer Effects
Pieter Verhallen, Maastricht University
Prompting Savings Behavior through Social Comparison
Martina Raue, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Discussant: Katherine Carman, RAND Corporation
CLOSING REMARKS
5:15 p.m.
