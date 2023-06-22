RAND Behavioral Finance Forum 2020

Virtual Conference

Dates: Wednesday, October 14, 2020
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT		 Friday, October 23, 2020
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EDT		 Thursday, October 29, 2020
3 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT

About BeFi

The RAND Behavioral Finance Forum will be holding its annual conference in October 2020 in partnership with AARP. Out of concern for attendee safety, we are moving the conference online this year and will be hosting three afternoon events.

The conference will (virtually) bring together leaders from academia, government, regulatory agencies, and industry to share the latest research and exchange ideas on how to leverage behavioral principles to promote financial well-being, broadly conceived. The goal of the conference is to encourage the incorporation of cutting-edge research into policy and financial products that best serve the public's interests as well as to encourage collaboration between sectors. Presentations are for a mixed audience, and should geared towards providing insights for practitioners and policy makers.

The Behavioral Finance Forum will include three online sessions, each followed by a virtual happy hour for socializing and networking.

