Partnering with Communities on Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery

Doctor Maria Alonso and medical students from the University of Puerto Rico visit patients in a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Maria in September, in Corozal, Puerto Rico, January 20, 2018, photo by Alvin Baez/Reuters

Date:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time:

11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET

How:

A link will be emailed to all registrants prior to the event.
Program

After Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, RAND helped its government develop a comprehensive recovery plan. With support from the RAND Alumni Impact Fund, researchers partnered with Puerto Rico communities, including local nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and foundations, to help underserved communities rebuild and recover.

In this RAND Remote conversation, Marielena Lara and Gabriela Castro will discuss the partnered approach they used to support reconstruction and recovery efforts. They will describe barriers that surfaced through engagement and conversations with community-trusted NGOs, including issues of equity in disaster recovery. They will also share ways that RAND can help strengthen and safeguard communities and build resilience for the future.

Featured Speakers

Marielena Lara

Senior Physician Policy Researcher

Gabriela Castro

Policy Analyst

winfield boerckel

Winfield Boerckel (moderator)

Vice President, External Affairs

