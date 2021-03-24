The U.S–Japan Socio-Economic Policy Exchange, Year II
The U.S.–Japan Economic Relationship and Views of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
7:00–8:30 p.m. EDT
The United States and Japan are close economic partners and advanced industrial democracies that are both exploring the opportunities and risks associated with the applications and implications of blockchain and cryptocurrencies for economic growth, privacy, and society. As these technologies have been rolled out, there have been concerns about regulation, energy usage, and vulnerability with the hacking of the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange and the 2018 hacking of Coincheck. Yet the value of the worldwide cryptocurrency market remains substantial and will likely continue to grow in both countries in the future as more and more economic transactions occur online owing to COVID-19 and the growth of e-commerce. This conference will first set the stage for with a discussion of the importance of the overall development of the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and then delve into the perspectives of blockchain and cryptocurrency experts from the U.S. and Japan.
Keynote
The Fundamental Importance of the U.S-Japan Economic Relationship
Mr. Douglas PETERSON
President and CEO, S&P Global
Chairman, U.S.-Japan Business Council
Presenters
Japan’s Approach to Principle Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
WATANABE Ryushi
Principle Director, Strategy and Consulting, Anderson
Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in the U.S.
Sale LILLY
Senior Policy Analyst, The RAND Corporation
Moderator
Scott W. HAROLD
Senior Political Scientist, The RAND Corporation
