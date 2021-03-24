The U.S.–Japan Economic Relationship and Views of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies

Photo by vit_mar/AdobeStock

Event Details Date: Wednesday, March 24, 2021 Time: 7:00–8:30 p.m. EDT

4:00–5:30 p.m. PDT How to Attend Please register for this virtual event to receive connection information. Register Online

About the Program

The United States and Japan are close economic partners and advanced industrial democracies that are both exploring the opportunities and risks associated with the applications and implications of blockchain and cryptocurrencies for economic growth, privacy, and society. As these technologies have been rolled out, there have been concerns about regulation, energy usage, and vulnerability with the hacking of the Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange and the 2018 hacking of Coincheck. Yet the value of the worldwide cryptocurrency market remains substantial and will likely continue to grow in both countries in the future as more and more economic transactions occur online owing to COVID-19 and the growth of e-commerce. This conference will first set the stage for with a discussion of the importance of the overall development of the U.S.-Japan economic relationship and then delve into the perspectives of blockchain and cryptocurrency experts from the U.S. and Japan.

Featured Speakers

Keynote

The Fundamental Importance of the U.S-Japan Economic Relationship Mr. Douglas PETERSON President and CEO, S&P Global

Chairman, U.S.-Japan Business Council

Presenters

Japan’s Approach to Principle Blockchain and Cryptocurrency WATANABE Ryushi Principle Director, Strategy and Consulting, Anderson

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in the U.S. Sale LILLY Senior Policy Analyst, The RAND Corporation

Moderator

Scott W. HAROLD Senior Political Scientist, The RAND Corporation

For questions about the event, or to modify an existing registration, contact Francisco Walter at fwalter@rand.org