The Growing Role of Europe in Asia: Connecting the Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific

Keynote: The Challenge for the U.S. in Linking Its Atlantic and Pacific Allies The Hon. Dr. Ashton B. CARTER Director

Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs

Harvard Kennedy School

25th United States Secretary of Defense (2015 – 2017) The honorable Dr. Ash Carter is the Director of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government. At Harvard Kennedy School, he leads the Technology and Public Purpose project and serves as the Belfer Professor of Technology and Global Affairs. He is also an Innovation Fellow and member of the Corporation at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Carter served as the 25th United States Secretary of Defense from 2015 to 2017, after serving as the number two ("COO") and number three ("weapons czar") positions in the Pentagon.

France: A Pacific Power Partnering with Japan Dr. Mathieu Duchâtel Institut Montaigne Dr. Mathieu Duchâtel is Director of the Asia Program at Institut Montaigne since 2019. Before joining the Institute he was Senior Policy Fellow and Deputy Director of the Asia and China Program at the European Council of Foreign Relations (2015-2018), Senior Researcher and the Representative in Beijing of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (2011-2015), Research Fellow with Asia Centre in Paris (2007-2011) and Associate Researcher based in Taipei with Asia Centre (2004-2007). He has spent a total of nine years in Shanghai (Fudan University), Taipei (National Chengchi University) and Beijing and has been visiting scholar at the School of International Studies of Peking University in 2011/2012 and the Japan Institute of International Affairs in 2015. He holds a Ph.D in political science from the Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po, Paris).

Germany's Pacific Rethink Dr. Alexandra SAKAKI SWP Dr. Alexandra Sakaki is the deputy head of the Asia division within the German Institute for International and Security Affairs (Stiftung Wissenschaft und Politik). Her research focus is on Japan's role in the international system, especially as a security actor in North-East Asia.

The Post-Brexit U.K. Asia Pivot Ms. Veerle NOUWENS RUSI Ms. Veerle Nouwens is a Senior Research Fellow at the International Security Studies Department of the Royal United Services Institute, focusing on geopolitical relations in the Asia-Pacific region. Her research interests include China's foreign policy, cross-Strait relations, maritime security and ASEAN. Prior to joining RUSI, Nouwens worked for the European External Action Service at the Delegation of the European Union to Singapore’s Political, Press and Information Section.

Watching European States Grow More Committed to Asia

from the Perspective of Japan Prof. TSURUOKA Michito Keio University Dr. Michito Tsuruoka is an Associate Professor at Keio University, based at the Faculty of Policy Management, Shonan Fujisawa Campus (SFC). Prior to joining Keio University in April 2017, he was a Senior Research Fellow at the National Institute for Defense Studies (NIDS), Ministry of Defense from 2009. He served as a Special Adviser for NATO at the Embassy of Japan in Belgium (2005–08), was a resident fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) on a GMF-Tokyo Foundation Fellowship (2009), and was a senior research fellow at the National Institute for Defense Studies.

Watching Allies in Europe and Japan Grow Closer

from the Perspective of the U.S. Dr. Jeffrey W. HORNUNG RAND Dr. Jeffrey Hornung is a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation. He specializes in Japanese security and foreign policies, East Asian security issues, and U.S. foreign and defense policies in the Indo-Pacific region, including its alliances. Prior to joining RAND in April 2017, Hornung was the fellow for the Security and Foreign Affairs Program at Sasakawa USA from 2015 until 2017. From 2010 until 2015, Hornung worked as an associate professor for the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, a Department of Defense education facility in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Dr. Scott W. HAROLD RAND Scott W. Harold is a senior political scientist at the RAND Corporation, and an affiliate faculty member at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He specializes in the foreign and defense policies of China, Japan, North and South Korea, and Taiwan.

