Balancing the Needs of Requesting and Producing Parties: Getting E-Discovery Right
Registration Successful. Thank You!
We look forward to seeing you. A confirmation email will be sent to you shortly.
When
Tuesday, October 3
9:30 a.m. – Registration
10:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. – Symposium (lunch provided)
6:00–7:00 p.m. – Reception
Wednesday, October 4
8:30 a.m. – Networking and continental breakfast
8:45 a.m.–12:00 p.m. – Symposium
Where
Symposium Location
RAND Corporation
1200 South Hayes Street
Arlington, VA 22202-5050
Reception Location
Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
1250 South Hayes Street
Arlington, VA 22202
RAND Institute for Civil Justice
The RAND Institute for Civil Justice (ICJ), a part of the Justice Policy program, conducts research on all aspects of civil justice, from trends in litigation and jury verdicts to punitive damages, compensation systems, and alternative dispute resolution. Directly or indirectly, civil justice issues have an impact on us all.