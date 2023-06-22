ICJ Board of Advisors Fall 2023 Meeting
Registration Successfully Sent. Thank You!
We look forward to seeing you. A confirmation email will be sent to you shortly.
|Event:
|Institute for Civil Justice Board of Advisors Fall 2023 Meeting
|Dates:
|Thursday and Friday, October 26–27, 2023
|Times:
|
October 26, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Panel at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City (optional)
October 26, 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Meeting Day 1 at RAND
October 26, 6:30 p.m. – Reception and Dinner at the Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
October 27, 8:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. – Meeting Day 2 at RAND
|Meeting Location:
|
RAND Corporation
1200 South Hayes Street
Arlington, VA 22202
|Panel, Reception,
and Dinner Location:
|
Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
1250 South Hayes Street
Arlington, VA 22202
|Getting There:
| RAND Corporation, Washington office
Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
Further Inquiries
For more information, contact Catherine Cruz at ICJevents@rand.org.