Drawing upon decades of experience, RAND provides research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele that includes government agencies, foundations, and private-sector firms.
The Pardee RAND Graduate School (PardeeRAND.edu) is home to the only Ph.D. and M.Phil. programs offered at an independent public policy research organization—the RAND Corporation.
Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Your web browser has JavaScript disabled. The web form on this page requires JavaScript to be enabled for the submission of the form.
Please enable JavaScript and refresh this page to allow access to the form.
I am unable to attend "Access to Justice in California: Challenges and Policy Innovations " on January 26, 2024.