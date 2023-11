Registration Successful

Thank you for registering to attend. A confirmation email will be sent to you shortly.

Event

Symposium: Access to Justice in California: Challenges and Policy Innovations

When Friday, January 26, 2024

7:45 a.m. – Continental Breakfast and Networking

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Symposium (lunch provided)

5 to 6 p.m. – Reception Where RAND Corporation

1776 Main Street

Santa Monica, California 90401-3208 1776 Main StreetSanta Monica, California 90401-3208

For more information, visit the website or contact ICJevents@rand.org.