Registration Successful

We have received your registration for "Harnessing Quantum Technology for the Benefit of Society; How the U.S. and Japan are Moving Quantum Science Research from the Lab to Everyday Life."

The event takes place on Thursday, January 18th, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pacific time.

If you registered to attend virtually, we will send an additional confirmation with connection details to the address you used to register.

For in-person attendees, we look foward to seeing you at RAND's headquarters office on the 18th.

RAND Corporation

1776 Main Street

Santa Monica, CA

There will be complimentary parking at RAND. We recommend you arrive at least 20 minutes early to check in at the security desk.

office

details