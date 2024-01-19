Event Details Date: January 19, 2024 Time: 2:00–5:00 p.m. ET Location: RAND Office, Washington, D.C. How to Join: Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees. Register Attendance is limited to 16 people. Register Now You will receive event details via email after you register.

About the Game

In RAND’s new game, Ripple: AI, you're in the policy decisionmaking driver's seat. You make key choices about artificial intelligence policy. Then, you see how the effects—both intended and unplanned—ripple through the lives of families, workers, doctors, patients, military personnel, and more.

This three-hour immersive experience, designed by RAND’s gaming experts, will deepen your understanding of the ways that AI can change our lives, livelihoods, and relationships. Attendance is very limited; only 16 spots are available.

Contact Alexys Bush with questions about the event.