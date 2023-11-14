Registration Successful
We have received your registration for "Women, Peace, and Security in Action: Implications for U.S. Foreign Policy and National Security."
The event takes place on Wednesday, January 31st, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.
If you registered to attend virtually, we will send an additional confirmation with connection details to the address you used to register.
For in-person attendees, we look foward to seeing you at RAND's Washington office on the 31st.
RAND Washington, D.C.
1200 South Hayes Street
Arlington, Virginia 22202-5050