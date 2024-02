Thank You for Registering

Thank you for registering for the Institute for Civil Justice Policy Dinner. We look forward to seeing you.

Date:

Thursday, March 21, 2024

6:15 p.m. Reception & Dinner

Dinner Location:

Viceroy Santa Monica

1819 Ocean Avenue

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Further Inquiries:

For more information, contact Catherine Cruz at ICJevents@rand.org .