As climate change accelerates, the threats it poses to critical infrastructure increases. Executive Order 14008, “Tackling the Climate Crisis,” describes the threat that climate change poses to the United States, and tasks federal agencies—including the Department of Homeland Security—to address how climate change may impact the Department’s mission, including the security of the National Critical Functions (NCFs). National Critical Functions (NCFs) are government and private-sector functions so vital that their disruption would debilitate security, the economy, public health, or safety.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) asked HSRD to develop a risk management framework to assess and manage the risk that climate change poses to NCFs, and to apply that framework to its highest priority NCFs. Please join us on Wednesday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m. ET, 11:30 a.m. PT, for a conversation featuring the researchers who led this project. The discussion will highlight their findings and recommendations for the Homeland Security Enterprise to protect NCFs from the evolving threat of climate change.

