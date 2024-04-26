Rising Policy Leaders Dialogue
Event Details
|
Date:
|
April 26, 2024
|
Time:
|
10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
|
Location:
|Cambridge, United Kingdom
|
How to Join:
|
Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.
Register
Register in advance for this event.
You will receive event details via email after you register.
About the ProgramRAND Europe invites the Marshall Scholars to attend an exclusive event at our Cambridge office on Friday, April 26, 2024. Hans Pung (Marshall Scholar, 1995), President of RAND Europe, will host the visit, which will include a careers panel with RAND Europe researchers and a poster session on a top policy issue. Lunch will be provided.
Host
Register to Attend
Please register online to attend. Contact Lynne Saylor with questions about the event.