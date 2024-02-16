RAND Feinberg Center Spring 2024 Advisory Board Meeting

Registration Successful. Thank You!

We look forward to seeing you. A confirmation email will be sent to you shortly.


Event: RAND Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation
Spring 2024 Advisory Board Meeting
Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Times: 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. ET – Meeting
6:00 to 8:30 p.m. ET – Reception and Dinner
Meeting Location: Ducera Partners, LLC
640 8th Avenue
New York, New York 10036
(Entrance on corner of 41st Street & 8th Avenue)
Reception and Dinner Location: Blue Fin
1567 Broadway
New York, New York 10036
Further Inquiries: For more information, contact Catherine Cruz.