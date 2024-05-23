Event Details Date: May 23, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET Location: Washington, D.C. How to Join: Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees. Register Register in advance for this event. Register Now You will receive event details via email after you register.

Presidential Management Fellows are invited to RAND to play our new tabletop game, Ripple: AI. During this three-hour immersive experience designed by RAND’s gaming experts, players will make key choices about artificial intelligence policy, then see how the effects—both intended and unplanned—ripple through the lives of families, workers, doctors, patients, military personnel, and more.

Please register online to attend. Contact Alexys Bush with questions about the event.