Ripple: AI
A Game of Policy Paths and Consequences
Event Details
|
Date:
|
May 23, 2024
|
Time:
|
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|Washington, D.C.
|
How to Join:
|
Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.
ProgramPresidential Management Fellows are invited to RAND to play our new tabletop game, Ripple: AI. During this three-hour immersive experience designed by RAND’s gaming experts, players will make key choices about artificial intelligence policy, then see how the effects—both intended and unplanned—ripple through the lives of families, workers, doctors, patients, military personnel, and more.
Contact Alexys Bush with questions about the event.