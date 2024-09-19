Ripple: AI

Ripple: AI

Sept. 19, 2024

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET

 RAND Washington Office

Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.

Program

Please join us to play RAND's new tabletop game, Ripple: AI. During this three-hour immersive experience designed by RAND’s gaming experts, players will make key choices about artificial intelligence policy, then see how the effects—both intended and unplanned—ripple through the lives of families, workers, doctors, patients, military personnel, and more.

Please register online to attend. Email nextgen@rand.org with questions about the event.