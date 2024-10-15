Images by Adobe; Design by RAND

In its final report to Congress, the bipartisan Commission on the National Defense Strategy describes the most serious threats to U.S. national security since World War II. The Commission—chaired by Congresswoman Jane Harman with vice chairman Ambassador Eric Edelman—cautions that China and Russia's "no-limits" partnership, formed in February 2022 just prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, creates a real risk, if not likelihood, that the United States could soon find itself in a war across multiple theaters—for which it is unprepared and could lose. To match, deter, and prevail in combat with our adversaries, the Commission recommends a U.S. defense strategy that draws on all elements of national power, combining military strength with technological innovation, diplomacy, economic investment, cybersecurity, trade, education, industrial capacity, civic engagement, and international cooperation.

On Tuesday, October 15, the Pacific Council and RAND will co-host an in-person, off-the-record discussion on the Commission's report and its recommendations for the next presidential administration's 2025 National Defense Strategy. In conversation with Dr. Kiron K. Skinner, Pacific Council board director and former Director of Policy Planning at the U.S. Department of State, Commission chair and former congresswoman Jane Harman will offer her insights into the threats to U.S. national security and the necessary steps to regain deterrence.

A Q&A will follow the conversation, offering the opportunity to engage directly with Congresswoman Harman and Dr. Skinner.

This event is being hosted by RAND and the Pacific Council on International Affairs.

About the Commission on the National Defense Strategy

Congress created the Commission on the National Defense Strategy in the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. Its members are non-governmental experts in national security. The Commission released its final report on July 29, 2024. RAND contributed analytic and administrative support.

Speakers

Jane Harman Chair, Commission on the National Defense Strategy Jane Harman served nine terms in Congress as the U.S. representative for California's 36th congressional district and was ranking member of the Intelligence Committee after 9/11. After leaving the House in 2011, she was the first woman president and CEO of the Wilson Center until 2021. She has served on numerous government advisory boards (Central Intelligence Agency, Director of National Intelligence, DoD, and State Department) and is a member of the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and the NASA and DHS advisory councils. She chairs the Commission on the National Defense Strategy, co-chairs the Board of Freedom House, and is a member of the Aspen Strategy Group, the Munich Security Conference Executive Committee, and the Board of Governors of the National Intelligence University. Harman's book, Insanity Defense: Why Our Failure to Confront Hard National Security Problems Makes Us Less Safe, was published by St. Martin's Press in 2021.

Kiron K. Skinner Taube Professor of International Relations and Politics, Pepperdine School of Public Policy Kiron K. Skinner is the W. Glenn Campbell Research Fellow at the Hoover Institution. She is a member of three Hoover Institution projects: the Shultz-Stephenson Task Force on Energy Policy; the working group on the Role of Military History in Contemporary Conflict; and the Arctic Security Initiative. At Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), she is founding director of the Center for International Relations and Politics; founding director of the Institute for Strategic Analysis; director of the Institute for Politics and Strategy, a new academic unit in the Dietrich College of Humanities and Social Sciences; director of the Carnegie Mellon University Washington Semester Program; and associate professor (tenured) of international relations and political science. She has also taught political science courses at Hamilton College, Harvard University, and the University of California, Los Angeles. Her areas of expertise are international relations, international security, US foreign policy, and political strategy.

