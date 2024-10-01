Skip to page content
Objective Analysis. Effective Solutions.
Toggle
Menu
Site-wide navigation
Topics
Trending
Topics
All Topics
Children, Families, and Communities
Cyber and Data Sciences
Education and Literacy
Energy and Environment
Health, Health Care, and Aging
Homeland Security and Public Safety
Infrastructure and Transportation
International Affairs
Law and Business
National Security and Terrorism
Science and Technology
Social Equity
Workers and the Workplace
Research & Commentary
Experts
About
Toggle
Search
Site-wide Search
Search
RAND
Calendar of Events
10
>ICJ and Feinberg Center Policy Dinner
ICJ and Feinberg Center Policy Dinner
Reflections on the Recent Supreme Court Term