Endowed Lectures and Special Events

Gifts from RAND supporters have made possible the Haskins Lecture on Science Policy and the Albert P. Williams Lecture on Health Policy. RAND also hosts other special events that pay tribute to those who have made significant contributions in support of RAND's mission.

Haskins Lecture on Science Policy

The Haskins Lecture on Science Policy was established through the generosity of Caryl P. and Edna Haskins, founders of Haskins Laboratories. The Haskins were dedicated to improving the nation's understanding of the relationship between scientific progress and sound public policy. Caryl Haskins was a member of the RAND Board of Trustees for 20 years and served as an advisory trustee and member of the President's Council.

Haskins Laureates

  • 2023

    Barbara A. Mellers

    George I. Heyman University Professor, University of Pennsylvania

    Philip E. Tetlock

    Annenberg University Professor, University of Pennsylvania

    on how to predict the future—better: the science of forecasting global events

  • 2018

    Mae C. Jemison, M.D.

    NASA Astronaut; Principal, 100 Year Starship

    on how pursuing an extraordinary tomorrow creates a better world today

  • 2014

    Arati Prabhakar

    Director, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

    on breakthrough technologies for national security

  • 2012

    Subra Suresh

    Director, National Science Foundation

    on research, education, and globalization

  • 2010

    Shirley M. Tilghman

    President, Princeton University

    on federal science funding in the United States

  • 2008

    Ralph J. Cicerone

    President, National Academy of Sciences

    on climate change and energy needs

  • 2005

    Stephen Lewis

    Special Envoy of the Secretary-General For HIV/AIDS in Africa, United Nations; Commissioner, Commission on Social Determinants of Health, World Health Organization; Former Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations

    on the AIDS pandemic

  • 2002

    Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.

    Director, National Institute of Allergy And Infectious Diseases and Chief, Laboratory of Immunoregulation

    on bioterrorism

  • 2000

    Jared M. Diamond

    Professor of Physiology, University of California, Los Angeles

    on why human history unfolded differently on different continents for the last 13,000 years

  • 2000

    Robert B. Shapiro

    Chairman, Pharmacia Corporation and Former Chairman and CEO, Monsanto Company

    on biotechnology

  • 1998

    James D. Watson

    President, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

    on genetics research, public policy, and ethics

  • 1995

    Leon M. Lederman

    Director Emeritus, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and Pritzker Professor of Science, Illinois Institute of Technology

    on the history of science policy, and explaining science to the public and to government policymakers

Albert P. Williams Lecture on Health Policy

Al Williams (1935–2000) was a distinguished researcher and leader of the RAND Health program. Over a long career, he demonstrated the objectivity, rigor, and dedication to the public good that are central values of RAND. He helped make RAND Health the world's foremost source of research and analysis on how health services are used, delivered, and financed. The Albert P. Williams Memorial Health Lecture Series was established through the generosity of Williams' friends and former colleagues to commemorate his legacy. Today, the Williams Lecture provides a forum for leading voices in health policy to share cutting-edge ideas and insights, giving ongoing life to Williams's commitment to improving health and health care for all of us.

Williams Laureates

  • 2018

    Ezekiel J. Emanuel

    Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor, and Chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, University of Pennsylvania

  • 2016

    Joseph P. Newhouse

    John D. MacArthur Professor of Health Policy and Management, Harvard University

  • 2014

    Leonard D. Schaeffer

    Former Chairman and CEO, WellPoint

  • 2011

    David M. Lawrence

    Past CEO and Chairman, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals

  • 2009

    Karen Hein

    Past President, William T. Grant Foundation

  • 2008

    Martin Roland

    Director of the United Kingdom's National Primary Care Research and Development Centre

  • 2006

    Paul O'Neill

    Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury

  • 2004

    Mark McClellan

    Director, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

  • 2003

    Gail L. Warden

    President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System

  • 2002

    Joseph P. Newhouse

    John D. MacArthur Professor of Health Policy and Management, Harvard University

An Evening with RAND

An Evening with RAND is an event series that highlights accomplishments RAND has made thanks to the support of individual donors and foundations.

One Night with RAND

One Night with RAND is a special dinner and program that honors RAND's legacy while paying tribute to an individual or individuals who have made significant contributions in support of RAND's mission.

