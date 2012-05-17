Endowed Lectures

The Haskins Lecture on Science Policy was established through the generosity of Caryl P. and Edna Haskins, founders of Haskins Laboratories. The Haskins were dedicated to improving the nation's understanding of the relationship between scientific progress and sound public policy. Caryl Haskins was a member of the RAND Board of Trustees for 20 years and served as an advisory trustee and member of the President's Council.

Al Williams (1935–2000) was a distinguished researcher and leader of the RAND Health program. Over a long career, he demonstrated the objectivity, rigor, and dedication to the public good that are central values of RAND. He helped make RAND Health the world's foremost source of research and analysis on how health services are used, delivered, and financed. The Albert P. Williams Memorial Health Lecture Series was established through the generosity of Williams' friends and former colleagues to commemorate his legacy. Today, the Williams Lecture provides a forum for leading voices in health policy to share cutting-edge ideas and insights, giving ongoing life to Williams's commitment to improving health and health care for all of us.