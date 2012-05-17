Endowed Lectures
Haskins Lecture on Science Policy
Haskins Laureates
-
2023
Barbara A. Mellers
George I. Heyman University Professor, University of Pennsylvania
Philip E. Tetlock
Annenberg University Professor, University of Pennsylvania
on how to predict the future—better: the science of forecasting global events
-
2018
Mae C. Jemison, M.D.
NASA Astronaut; Principal, 100 Year Starship
on how pursuing an extraordinary tomorrow creates a better world today
-
2014
Arati Prabhakar
Director, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)
on breakthrough technologies for national security
-
2012
Subra Suresh
Director, National Science Foundation
on research, education, and globalization
-
2010
Shirley M. Tilghman
President, Princeton University
on federal science funding in the United States
-
2008
Ralph J. Cicerone
President, National Academy of Sciences
on climate change and energy needs
-
2005
Stephen Lewis
Special Envoy of the Secretary-General For HIV/AIDS in Africa, United Nations; Commissioner, Commission on Social Determinants of Health, World Health Organization; Former Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations
on the AIDS pandemic
-
2002
Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.
Director, National Institute of Allergy And Infectious Diseases and Chief, Laboratory of Immunoregulation
on bioterrorism
-
2000
Jared M. Diamond
Professor of Physiology, University of California, Los Angeles
on why human history unfolded differently on different continents for the last 13,000 years
-
2000
Robert B. Shapiro
Chairman, Pharmacia Corporation and Former Chairman and CEO, Monsanto Company
on biotechnology
-
1998
James D. Watson
President, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory
on genetics research, public policy, and ethics
-
1995
Leon M. Lederman
Director Emeritus, Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and Pritzker Professor of Science, Illinois Institute of Technology
on the history of science policy, and explaining science to the public and to government policymakers
Albert P. Williams Lecture on Health Policy
Williams Laureates
-
2018
Ezekiel J. Emanuel
Vice Provost for Global Initiatives, Diane v.S. Levy and Robert M. Levy University Professor, and Chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy, University of Pennsylvania
-
2016
Joseph P. Newhouse
John D. MacArthur Professor of Health Policy and Management, Harvard University
-
2014
Leonard D. Schaeffer
Former Chairman and CEO, WellPoint
-
2011
David M. Lawrence
Past CEO and Chairman, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals
-
2009
Karen Hein
Past President, William T. Grant Foundation
-
2008
Martin Roland
Director of the United Kingdom's National Primary Care Research and Development Centre
-
2006
Paul O'Neill
Former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury
-
2004
Mark McClellan
Director, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
-
2003
Gail L. Warden
President and CEO, Henry Ford Health System
-
2002
