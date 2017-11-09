One Night with RAND 2017 Photo Gallery

Santa Monica, CA
November 9, 2017

One Night with RAND was a fundraising event that brought together leaders in business, government, academia, and philanthropy to pay tribute to the seven-decade relationship between RAND the U.S. Air Force. The event featured a panel discussion on the role of trust in leadership with retired Air Force General Larry D. Welch, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, and RAND President and CEO Michael D. Rich, moderated by journalist and RAND trustee Soledad O'Brien. The event also celebrated the contributions of three individuals who have had a significant impact on the Air Force-RAND partnership: Natalie Crawford, and Donald B. and Susan F. Rice.

Click any image to see a larger version and download a high resolution version for printing.

One Night with RAND recognized the spirit of trust cultivated by RAND and the Air Force during a seven-decade partnership.

Photo #1
High Res Version

Walter Hill with One Night with RAND honoree Don Rice and Bonnie Hill, vice chair of the RAND Board of Trustees

Photo #2
High Res Version

Honorees Don Rice and Natalie Crawford with Bob Mitchell

Photo #3
High Res Version

Honoree Susan Rice is greeted.

Photo #4
High Res Version

Jean Anderegg with honoree Natalie Crawford and Dick Anderegg, author of Every Day Is a School Day: Natalie Crawford's 50 Years at RAND

Photo #5
High Res Version

Guests Spencer Kim and Sang-min Chung with honoree Don Rice

Photo #6
High Res Version

General Ronald Fogleman, one of the evening's presenters, and Miss Jane Fogleman in conversation with RAND trustee Barbara Barrett (center)

Photo #7
High Res Version

RAND trustee emeritus Harold Brown with Jim Gaither

Photo #8
High Res Version

Guests reviewing the One Night with RAND tribute book

Photo #9
High Res Version

General Ronald Fogleman pays tribute to honoree Natalie Crawford

Photo #10
High Res Version

Honoree Natalie Crawford

Photo #11
High Res Version

RAND president and CEO Michael Rich pays tribute to Don and Susan Rice.

Photo #12
High Res Version

Honorees Don and Susan Rice

Photo #13
High Res Version

A standing ovation for the evening's honorees

Photo #14
High Res Version

The evening's panel discussion with journalist and RAND trustee Soledad O'Brien, retired Air Force General Larry Welch, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, and RAND president and CEO Michael Rich

Photo #15
High Res Version

Guests listening to the evening's panel discussion

Photo #16
High Res Version

RAND president and CEO Michael Rich with the One Night with RAND honorees Susan and Don Rice and Natalie Crawford

Photo #17
High Res Version

Dick Shortz, RAND trustee Bonnie Hill, Walter Hill, Jan Shortz, and Melissa Pennington

Photo #18
High Res Version

Lieutenant General John Thompson, chief of the Air Force Space Command's Space and Missile Systems Center, Tollie Besson, and RAND trustee Leonard Schaeffer

Photo #19
High Res Version

Pardee RAND board members Pat Geraghty and Kip Hagopian, RAND trustees Soledad O'Brien and Gerry Parsky, Mary Ann Hagopian, and RAND trustee Joe Greer

Photo #20
High Res Version

RAND trustee Ann McLaughlin Korologos, Janus Greer, and Karen Elliott House, chair of the RAND Board of Trustees

Photo #21
High Res Version

Marcia Carlucci, former RAND president Jim Thomson, and RAND trustee Ann McLaughlin Korologos

Photo #22
High Res Version

Ted Harshberger, vice president and director of RAND Project AIR FORCE, who served as the evening's host

Photo #23
High Res Version

Lieutenant General John Thompson, chief of the Air Force Space Command's Space and Missile Systems Center, toasts the evening's honorees

Photo #24
High Res Version