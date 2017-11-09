One Night with RAND 2017 Photo Gallery

Santa Monica, CA

November 9, 2017

One Night with RAND was a fundraising event that brought together leaders in business, government, academia, and philanthropy to pay tribute to the seven-decade relationship between RAND the U.S. Air Force. The event featured a panel discussion on the role of trust in leadership with retired Air Force General Larry D. Welch, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, and RAND President and CEO Michael D. Rich, moderated by journalist and RAND trustee Soledad O'Brien. The event also celebrated the contributions of three individuals who have had a significant impact on the Air Force-RAND partnership: Natalie Crawford, and Donald B. and Susan F. Rice.

