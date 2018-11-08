One Night with RAND 2018 Photo Gallery

Santa Monica, CA
November 8, 2018

One Night with RAND brought together leaders in business, government, academia, and philanthropy to pay tribute to Brian Michael Jenkins and mark his 50-year affiliation with RAND and his substantial body of research on terrorism.

Jenkins and other experts discussed the evolution of terrorism and strategies for countering it in the future. Presenters and speakers included Jack Riley, vice president and director of the RAND National Security Research Division; Christine Wormuth, director of the RAND International Security and Defense Policy Center; and Javed Ali, a senior social scientist at RAND. Jenkins gave the keynote address. Bruce Hoffman, Karen House, and Horace Frank spoke of Jenkins's pioneering stream of research and his ongoing contributions to global security.

Click any image to see a larger version and download a high resolution version for printing.

Susan Rice and Michael Tennenbaum with Brian Michael Jenkins

Brian Michael Jenkins with Michael Leiter, vice chair of the RAND Board of Trustees

The honoree with Brandon Baker, vice president of development, and Edie Rodriguez

Natalie Crawford and Brian Michael Jenkins

Pat Shea with a quote from Brian Michael Jenkins as the backdrop

Karen Elliott House, chair of the RAND Board of Trustees, with Morgan Fairchild

Brian Michael Jenkins with Tally Oliveau and David Lubarksy

Speakers Javed Ali, Brian Michael Jenkins, and Bruce Hoffman with Donna Hoffman

Guests enjoying the reception

Brian Michael Jenkins and Jack Riley, vice president of the RAND National Security Research Division

Laura Rockwell, Barry Balmat, and the honoree

Christine Wormuth, director of the RAND International Security and Defense Policy Center, with Brian Michael Jenkins and Robert Gelbard

Brian Michael Jenkins poses with a quote from his work

The honoree with Karen Philbrick and Jeff Morales

RAND president and CEO Michael Rich welcomes guests

Professor Bruce Hoffman pays tribute to Brian Michael Jenkins

Don and Susan Rice and Terry Jenkins enjoy the program

LAPD Deputy Chief Horace Frank pays tribute to Brian Michael Jenkins

Brian Michael Jenkins discusses the evolution of terrorism

A standing ovation for the honoree

Don Rice with Brian Michael Jenkins

CGRS advisory board member Jacques Dubois with Carla Ortiz, Alan Orlob, and CGRS director Andrew Parasiliti

RAND's Michael Rich, Jack Riley, Brian Michael Jenkins, Christine Wormuth, and Javed Ali

Photos by Diane Baldwin/RAND Corporation