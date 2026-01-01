The Study Instruments Agreement

Partners in Care Public Use Data Agreement

Thank you for your interest in the Partners in Care Study. You will need to complete a registration form in order to download these data.

Please note that the Partners in Care Public Use Data is provided as a public service to the research community. The data contain raw items and derived variables. As with other data, researchers should proceed with caution and conduct their own data quality evaluations whenever possible.

To obtain access to the Partners in Care Public Use Data, the User agrees to the following conditions:

You will make no attempt whatsoever to determine the identity of participants in the Partners in Care study or of the specific neighborhoods, census tract, blocks, block groups, or streets in which study participants live or lived

You will use the data in the Partners in Care Public Use data only for scientific research and aggregate statistical reporting.

You will not transfer the Partners in Care Public Use data or derived files to anyone else other than staff members and students working directly under your supervision. There is an exception to this condition for data libraries and archives. You will ask your co-investigators to register separately online. They do not need to re-download the data from the Web site after formally registering.

You agree to destroy any downloaded Partners in Care Public Use data files and any derived data files if requested to do so by RAND.

You agree to email us the citations for any papers, articles, books, working papers, presentations at professional meetings or conferences, or other publications that used the Partners in Care data. We also ask that you send us copies of these publications. Electronic copies are preferred, although hard copies are accepted (email us for our mailing address).

You will acknowledge RAND as the source of the Partners in Care data in all reports and publications based on these data. The acknowledgement should substantially follow the form: "This research is based on data from the Partners in Care Study conducted by the RAND Corporation."

If the identity of any individual, household, school or community is discovered inadvertently by you or by someone working with you, then you agree to the following: No use will be made of this knowledge; RAND will be advised of the incident immediately You will destroy or safeguard the information that would identify an individual as requested by RAND; and You will not inform anyone else of the discovered identity or methods you used to discover this identity

Report any errors in the database or documentation to the Partners in Care project (email: Cathy_Sherbourne@rand.org)

You agree to insure that anyone working with the data you downloaded follows these rules in their use of the data.

By clicking on the registration form link below you are agreeing to comply with the above terms and conditions.

form