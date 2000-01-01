Jan 1, 2000
The User's Guide describes each component of the Partners in Care quality-improvement kit, its implementation, and its design features.
This research brief describes work documented in the Partners in Care Program.
These training materials will help plan educational sessions for clinicians in a practice, and training sessions for the individuals who will implement the quality improvement programs.
This package includes one each of the forms and worksheets used to implement this quality-of-care program. Forms are also included in the appropriate manuals.
Clinician Guide to Depression Assessment and Management in Primary Care
This manual contains all the information required for the Depression Nurse Specialist (DNS) to perform key functions.
These cards summarize the key points from the Clinician Guide (RAND/MR-1198/1-AHRQ) for easy reference.
This manual contains all the information required for the therapist to perform key functions.
Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT) is one of the two manual-based forms of short-term psychotherapy that have been recognized as effective by the AHRQ guidelines panel.
This is a Spanish version of the Group Therapy Manual for Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Depression. The manual was developed at the Depression Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital, University of California, San Francisco.
This is a Spanish version of the Individual Therapy Manual for Cognitive-Behavioral Treatment of Depression (MR-1198/6-AHRQ). The manual was developed at the Depression Clinic at San Francisco General Hospital, University of California, San Francisco.
This script for the PIC patient education video exactly follows the patient-education brochure (RAND/MR-1198/11-AHRQ), providing additional reinforcement for the patient at home or among family members.
This is the Spanish version of the patient education video (RAND/MR-1198/9-AHRQ).
The brochure takes patients through the process of thinking about whether they have symptoms of depression that may resolve, symptoms of depression that may be due to another condition, or a clinical depression that requires medications or psychotherapy.
This is a Spanish version of the patient education brochure (RAND/MR-1198/11-AHRQ).