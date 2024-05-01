New Missions for Emergency Management

FEMA's Emergency Management Institute (EMI) asked HSOAC to help foster new ideas and integrate theory with practice in the emergency management field. As part of this effort, EMI asked the HSOAC to develop a series of oral histories from the perspective of emergency managers who led efforts to address two nontraditional missions:

Managing COVID-19

Operation Allies Welcome (OAW), the program to move nearly 90,000 Afghans to the United States after the U. S. military withdrawal in 2021.

The results of HSOAC's work are described in a forthcoming series of reports and accompanying video.