Based on workshop discussions, this Perspective presents some proposed solutions, and potential data sources to evaluate these solutions, to problems related to mis- and disinformation, election security, extremism, and immigration reform.

This Perspective describes the evolving strategic environment for and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's critical role in economic security.

This paper describes how a combined maritime force of international coast guards and maritime law enforcement agencies under U.S. Coast Guard leadership might institute a shared vision focused on enforcing maritime law and international norms.

Authors identify potential threats to U.S. presidential elections, explore how advances in generative artificial intelligence could increase those threats, and discuss next steps in preparing for these threats to the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

In this paper, authors provide key findings for policymakers and other stakeholders on development of critical minerals projects in Alaska. A summary of a tabletop exercise methodology conducted to produce the findings is also presented.

