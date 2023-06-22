Management, Technology, & Capabilities Program (MTC)

The Management, Technology, & Capabilities Program (MTC) seeks to strengthen the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and assist sponsors across the Homeland Security Enterprise by advancing research and analysis that ensures that the overall organization, workforce, resources, and technological capabilities are appropriately aligned to confront urgent threats and execute missions.

MTC conducts analyses that help DHS headquarters with acquisition management, systems test and evaluation, facilities management, information technology (IT) systems modernization, data governance, requirements analysis, financial management, and supply chain risk management.

MTC also seeks to help DHS and our domestic and international security partners accelerate innovation through research and development (R&D) and acquisition analysis on emerging technology topics and threats (e.g., 5G, cyber, Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML)).

