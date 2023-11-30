Immigration and Border Policy

Migration flows into the country are setting historic records, presenting significant challenges for the capacity of the U.S. immigration system. Greater numbers of migrants seek asylum or other humanitarian protections and hail from an increasingly diverse set of origin countries, which exacerbates these challenges. These challenges defy reductive and one-size-fits-all policy solutions and call for unbiased and evidence-based research and analysis.

The Challenge

Few issues are as polarizing as U.S. immigration and border policies. As contentious as the debate is, nonpartisan and evidence-based studies to inform the related pressing policy decisions are in short supply. For more than two decades, the RAND Corporation has sought to fill these analytic gaps in policy discussions in the United States and across the world.

RAND's History Conducting research and analysis for DHS on immigration and border policies was one of HSOAC's founding missions. But research on migration and immigration policies has been part of the RAND portfolio since the mid-1980s. Studies over the years have brought solid empirical evidence and objective analysis to the debate. As a nonprofit, nonpartisan research institution, RAND's work on immigration and border policy is often referred to and cited by people on all sides of the immigration debate.

Mission Support

We deploy the interdisciplinary research and analysis capabilities within HSRD to help the Department of Homeland Security and policymakers across the homeland security enterprise make sound decisions about immigration and border. Our competencies and capabilities include:

Improving methods for measuring, understanding, and forecasting immigration flows

Analyzing and identifying environmental, political, and security drivers of immigration

Understanding the experience of immigrants in the United States

Identifying the implications of the legal and moral constraints on immigration and border security policies

Evaluating alternative approaches to managing unlawful immigration flows and illicit flows of narcotics and goods

Assessing policies and procedures for immigration-law enforcement

Understanding the challenges posed by transnational criminal actors and human smugglers

Identifying ways to promote the health, resilience, capabilities, and morale of the DHS workforce

Assessing the impacts of emerging technologies on border security and enforcement outcomes

