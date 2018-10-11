Tang Institute for U.S.-China Relations
The Tang Institute seeks to enhance the understanding of relations between the U.S. and China, and between China and other nations. To accomplish this, the institute supports research on issues such as trade and investment, intellectual property, manufacturing and division of labor, currency, and China's relations with the region.
Endowed with a generous gift from the Cyrus and Michael Tang Foundation, the Tang Institute is part of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy. The Tang Institute also houses the Tang Chair in China Policy Studies.
RAND Chinese Language Website
在亚太地区过去60多年里，兰德公司通过提供严谨、基于事实的研究和分析来促进公共利益并帮助全球范围包括亚太地区的个人、家族、和社区获得更安全、健康和繁荣的未来。
Making an Impact
There are several ways the institute addresses its mission. These include:
- developing new research and policy initiatives
- disseminating RAND’s China-related research through translation into Chinese
- participating in forums for dialogue and exchange
- maintaining RAND’s Chinese language website
Since its launch in 2012, readers have downloaded copies of translated reports more than a quarter of a million times from RAND's Chinese language website.
Most downloaded Chinese reports
Addressing Policy Challenges
The Tang Institute has funded several research studies that explore new ways of understanding China, its pressing policy challenges, and its relations with the U.S. and other countries. Here are a few of the policy challenges addressed and the RAND projects that aim to answer them.
|Questions
|Research Projects
|Can Eurasia become a viable economic and trading region?
|Studies of the Belt and Road Initiative
|How well does China’s reformed health insurance system address citizens’ needs?
|China’s Health Insurance Reforms and Health Care Utilization and Costs for the Elderly
|As Chinese companies globalize, how effective are their growth strategies?
|Mapping Networks of Cross-border Business Ties in the Pacific Rim
|What are China’s evolving national security capabilities?
|China’s Approach to Strategic Deterrence
