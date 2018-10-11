The Tang Institute for U.S.-China Relations

The Tang Institute seeks to enhance the understanding of relations between the U.S. and China, and between China and other nations. To accomplish this, the institute supports research on issues such as trade and investment, intellectual property, manufacturing and division of labor, currency, and China's relations with the region.

Endowed with a generous gift from the Cyrus and Michael Tang Foundation, the Tang Institute is part of the RAND Center for Asia Pacific Policy. The Tang Institute also houses the Tang Chair in China Policy Studies.