Israel and the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Israel faces a wide range of social, economic, and security challenges, some of which stem from the decades-long conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. RAND's research has focused on the costs of this conflict as well as the requirements for a successful Palestinian state. Our experts also focus on domestic challenges within Israel, including long-term economic strategy, police reform, and energy policy.

Our Work

More Work on Israel »

Featured Projects

  • A section of the Israeli barrier cuts beneath the West Bank refugee camp of Shuafat, October 31, 2014

    Project

    Costs of Conflict: The Economic Impact of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    RAND experts explore the economic costs of the long-standing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Considering five alternative futures to the ongoing impasse, the project aims to provide comprehensive, reliable information about available options and their expected economic costs and consequences.

  • Palestinian flag painted on wall

    Project

    RAND Palestine Initiative

    The RAND Palestine Initiative, a multidisciplinary team of experts from RAND that has been working with Palestinians, Israelis, and the international community, presents key aspects of "The Arc," options for strengthening the physical infrastructure for a new Palestinian state.

Expert Insights

Interested in learning more about RAND’s work on this topic? Many of our experts are available for interviews.

Meet Our Experts »

By the Numbers