Commentary
Tackling Gender-Based Violence Among Syrian Refugees in Lebanon
Mar 22, 2018
What particular challenges do youth in the Middle East face? How can youth successfully transition from education to productive employment? Why might young people choose or resist violent extremism? How is the refugee crisis impacting children and their education? These are just some of the questions that RAND experts delve into through their research and analysis on Middle East youth.
Interested in learning more about RAND’s work on this topic? Connect with one of our experts.Meet Our Experts »