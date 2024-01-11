RAND brings decades of experience conducting both large- and small-scale evaluations and related research studies across the globe, including studies in fragile and conflict-affected regions. Our research spans a wide range of disciplines, from economic and social policy to public health and security. Much of this work focuses on emerging challenges facing regions, governments, and nongovernmental organization (NGOs); such challenges include arresting the spread of HIV/AIDS in sub-Saharan Africa, fostering public health collaboration in Southeast Asia, supporting investments in resilience for energy and flood management systems, and anticipating future security requirements of the government in Afghanistan.

more

research