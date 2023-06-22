Pay Transparency Policy Statement

Consistent with Executive Order 13665, as outlined in 41 CFR 60-1.35 (c), and other applicable regulations, RAND Associates* or applicants who have inquired about, discussed, or disclosed their own pay or the pay of another Associate or applicant will not be subjected to any adverse treatment as a result of such action.

Applicability

This policy applies to:

all U.S. locations.

all U.S.-based Associates.

Limited Exception

Associates who have access to the compensation information of other Associates or applicants as a part of their essential job functions cannot disclose the pay of other Associates or applicants to individuals who do not otherwise have access to that compensation information, unless the disclosure is approved by Human Resources or the Office of the General Counsel: (a) in response to a formal complaint or charge, (b) in furtherance of an investigation, proceeding, hearing, or action, including an investigation conducted by RAND, or (c) consistent with RAND's legal duty to furnish information.

Sanctions

Adherence to this policy is a condition of employment at RAND. Any Associate who violates this policy will be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of his or her employment.