RAND Summer Associate Cohort 2024

Since 1960, outstanding graduate students have been introduced to RAND through the Graduate Student Summer Associate Program. The program has recruited more than 1,400 students from more than 100 graduate programs across the United States and abroad. Summer associates have gone on to become thought leaders in government, the private sector, and academia—and many are currently employed at RAND.

We are pleased to welcome 62 summer associates with a diverse set of backgrounds and experiences. To offer a more flexible and inclusive program, we continue to implement a hybrid model, with some summer associates working in RAND offices and others participating in the program remotely.