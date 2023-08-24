Technology and Security Policy Fellows

Image by DALL-E 2023-03-23 19.19.39

The RAND Technology and Security Policy Fellowship develops new generations of policy analysts and implementors at the intersection of technology and security issues. Fellows perform in-depth, independent research on an area of technology and security policy and receive mentorship from RAND policy experts. Additionally, fellows will have the opportunity to be associated with RAND client-sponsored research, up to an average of one day per week.

Candidates are welcome from all experience levels, from undergraduate students to mid-career professionals. Fellowship durations will typically start at one year with the possibility of up to two additional years. Fellowships can be full- or part-time. Fellows must be based in the United States or United Kingdom, working remotely or at one of RAND's U.S. or U.K. offices (Washington, DC; Boston, MA; Pittsburgh, PA; Santa Monica, CA; Cambridge, UK).

U.S. fellows will receive health insurance and an annual stipend that varies with experience from $40,000 to $200,000 for full-time fellows. U.K. fellows will receive compensation based on experience.

Focus Areas

The Technology and Security Policy Fellowship is currently accepting applications for both technical and policy research addressing the national security and public safety risks of AI technologies. The specific focus areas are AI threat assessment and the national and international governance of broadly capable artificial intelligence and of narrower artificial intelligence for synthetic biology.

Eligibility

Current RAND staff are not eligible to apply for the TASP Fellowship.

Candidates must have the ability to obtain and maintain a government security clearance in the U.S. (U.S. citizen) or U.K. (U.K. citizen or lived in the U.K. for at least one year).

Applications and Selection

Applications are accepted through our online form. Selections are made on a rolling basis, with notification decisions being made at least once a quarter.

If you have questions, please contact tasp_inquiries@rand.org.