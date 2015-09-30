California's Drought and Water Policy

California has implemented numerous policy changes to cope with a record-breaking, four-year drought. In this Events @ RAND podcast, a panel of experts discuss what government agencies can do to better manage water resources, what methods are most effective at encouraging citizens to use water wisely, and how leaders can better plan for future climate crises. Other issues addressed include preserving agricultural jobs, protecting the environment, and improving infrastructure.

Featured Speakers

David Groves

Codirector of the RAND Water and Climate Resilience Center and Senior Policy Researcher at RAND

Paul Wenger

President of the California Farm Bureau Federation

Tim Quinn

Executive Director of the Association of California Water Agencies

Paula Daniels

Founder of the Los Angeles Food Policy Council and Member of the California Water Commission

Molly Peterson (Moderator)

Environment Correspondent at Southern California Public Radio

