California's Drought and Water Policy
California has implemented numerous policy changes to cope with a record-breaking, four-year drought. In this Events @ RAND podcast, a panel of experts discuss what government agencies can do to better manage water resources, what methods are most effective at encouraging citizens to use water wisely, and how leaders can better plan for future climate crises. Other issues addressed include preserving agricultural jobs, protecting the environment, and improving infrastructure.
Featured Speakers
David Groves
Codirector of the RAND Water and Climate Resilience Center and Senior Policy Researcher at RAND
Paul Wenger
President of the California Farm Bureau Federation
Tim Quinn
Executive Director of the Association of California Water Agencies
Paula Daniels
Founder of the Los Angeles Food Policy Council and Member of the California Water Commission
Molly Peterson (Moderator)
Environment Correspondent at Southern California Public Radio