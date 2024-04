Observations from Guantanamo

March 1, 2016

Shortly after President Obama announced his intention to close the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, members of Congress began taking legal steps to prevent him from doing so. Jack Riley, vice president and director of the RAND National Security Research Division, recently served as a trial observer at Guantanamo, and on a Pacific Council task force on how to fairly and transparently expedite the trials. In this Call with the Experts, Riley discusses the task force's recommendations and the likelihood of Guantanamo closing before the end of the president’s term. Media relations director Jeffrey Hiday moderates the call.