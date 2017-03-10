Time to Re-evaluate Sleep Policies?

March 10, 2017

Two days before Americans turned the clocks ahead for Daylight Savings Time, senior behavioral and social scientist, Wendy Troxel of the RAND Corporation, joined Policy Circle and RANDNext members on a conference call about the effects of sleep loss. She explained the consequences of public policies that have adolescents starting school at times that are misaligned with their biological clocks and have kept many service members chronically sleep deprived, as well as other examples from her research. Media relations director Jeffrey Hiday moderates the call.