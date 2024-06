Making Victory Count After Defeating ISIS

August 4, 2017

Iraqi forces have defeated ISIS in Mosul, Iraq's second largest city and the largest city captured by ISIS. But what will it take to ensure the peace and stability needed to permanently defeat the terrorist group?

In this Call with the Experts, Senior Policy Researcher Shelly Culbertson addresses the crosscutting humanitarian, security, and political challenges and offers recommendations to ensure the campaign to defeat ISIS is ultimately successful. Media relations director Jeffrey Hiday moderates the call.