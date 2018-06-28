Millennials and National Security

June 28, 2018

In this Call with the Experts, Marek N. Posard and Kathryn Edwards discuss their new research report that compares attitudes and opinions of millennials with those of previous generations and draws inferences about potential millennial concerns about security. Andrew Parasiliti also joins the conversation to provide an overview of the Security 2040 project. Media relations director Jeffrey Hiday moderates the call.