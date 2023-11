What's Next for Korea?

July 10, 2018

United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un issued a joint statement after their meeting last month committing to establishing new U.S.-DPRK relations, including building a lasting, stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula and working toward complete denuclearization.

In this Call with the Experts podcast, James Dobbins, Bruce W. Bennett, and Michael J. Mazarr discuss the meaning of this historic summit and what to expect next. RAND's media relations director Jeffrey Hiday moderates the call.