The North Korean Nuclear Threat

Add to website or blog <iframe src="https://www.rand.org/multimedia/audio/2021/04/12/the-north-korean-nuclear-threat/_jcr_content/par/multimediavideoplaye.embed" width="400" height="225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Copy and paste the selected text

April 12, 2021

In this Call with the Experts podcast, Jeffrey Hiday, director of Media Relations at RAND, is joined by Bruce Bennett, RAND adjunct international/defense researcher, Bruce Bechtol, professor of political science at Angelo State University, and Bruce Klingner, senior research fellow with the Heritage Foundation, for a discussion about the North Korean nuclear threat.

Bennett, Bechtol, and Klingner discuss topics covered in their study, Countering the Risks of North Korean Nuclear Weapons, including recent developments in North Korean's nuclear weapons programs and strategies the Biden administration might consider for engaging with North Korea.