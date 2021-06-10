RAND Experts Discuss the Upcoming Biden-Putin Summit
June 10, 2021
In this Call with the Experts podcast, Jeffrey Hiday, director of Media Relations at RAND, is joined by RAND experts Samuel Charap, Senior Political Scientist, Todd Helmus, Senior Behavioral Scientist, Dara Massicot, Senior Policy Researcher, and William Courtney, Adjunct Senior Fellow and Executive Director of the RAND Business Leaders Forum. Together they discuss the June 16th summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This call was recorded on June 10, 2021.
The summit represents a chance to rebuild and review the fraught relationship between with U.S. and Russia. Topics likely to arise include tensions over Ukraine, cyberattacks, regional stability issues, treatment of political opponents, and economic sanctions, as well as areas for potential cooperation such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Middle East.
