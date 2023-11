RAND Experts Discuss the Gaza War

October 12, 2023

In this Call with the Experts podcast, Jeffrey Hiday, director of Media Relations at RAND, is joined by RAND experts Raphael Cohen, director of the Strategy and Doctrine Program of RAND Project Air Force and a senior political scientist, Brian Michael Jenkins, senior adviser to the RAND president and author of many books on terrorism, and Ann Dailey, a policy researcher. In this call, they discuss potential military responses from the Israeli Defense Forces and the United States, Israeli-Palestinian political dynamics, non-state terror groups and hostage situations, and geopolitical implications. This call was recorded on October 12, 2023.