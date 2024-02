RAND Experts Discuss the Second Anniversary of Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

February 16, 2024

In this Call with the Experts podcast, Jeffrey Hiday, director of Media Relations at RAND, is joined by RAND experts William Courtney, an adjunct senior fellow; Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist; James Black, Assistant Director, Defence and Security, RAND Europe; Ann Marie Dailey, a policy researcher; and Khrystyna Holynska, an assistant policy researcher. In this call, they discuss the state of the conflict in Ukraine and its prospects, the war's global implications, possible outcomes and solutions, and what the West and the rest of the world might be doing now and once hostilities end. This call was recorded on February 16, 2024.