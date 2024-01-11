RAND Podcasts

Drawing upon decades of experience, RAND provides research services, systematic analysis, and innovative thinking to a global clientele that includes government agencies, foundations, and private-sector firms.
The Pardee RAND Graduate School (PardeeRAND.edu) is home to the only Ph.D. and M.Phil. programs offered at an independent public policy research organization—the RAND Corporation.
Ph.D. Fellow, Pardee RAND Graduate School, and Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND
Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND, and Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Policy Currents is a weekly podcast that highlights new research findings, commentary, multimedia, and events from RAND. Hosted by Evan Banks and Deanna Lee.
Available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Call with the Experts is an audio series that connects journalists and RAND donors with RAND experts working on issues relevant to the current policy debate. Subscribe today and catch up on past episodes.
Veterans in America is a special limited-series podcast that journeys into the lives of veterans and their loved ones, and shares insights from RAND research on how to improve their lives.