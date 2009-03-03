Video: Film Piracy, Organized Crime, and Terrorism



Gregory F. Treverton discusses how organized crime is increasingly involved in the piracy of feature films, with syndicates active along the entire supply chain from manufacture to street sales of pirated movies. His detailed investigation looks into the connections between intellectual-property piracy, organized crime, and terrorism, including case studies of criminal and terrorist groups and recommendations for reducing the demand for and supply of pirated goods.

