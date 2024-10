Deborah Cohen on How the Unhealthy Foods We Eat at Restaurants May Be Slowly Making Us Sick

March 25, 2014

In this USA Today: Opinion video, Deborah Cohen, RAND senior natural scientist, discusses how some foods we eat at restaurants contribute to poor health. She wants better options for kids and adults.

Disclaimer

This multimedia is provided and hosted from a third party server. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.